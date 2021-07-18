NEWS

MEP Androulakis is candidate for Movement for Change leadership

mep-androulakis-is-candidate-for-movement-for-change-leadership
[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]

Nikos Androulakis, 42, a socialist MEP since 2014, has announced he will be a candidate for the leadership of Movement for Change.

He is the third candidate for the position, joining Fofi Gennimata, 57, the socialist alliance’s leader since 2017, and Andreas Loverdos, 65, a former minister and MP since 2000.

The election is expected to take place later this year; the timeline will be announced in September.

Movement for Change, a center-left alliance of socialist parties that includes the formerly governing Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), won 8.1% of the vote in 2019 and has 22 MPs in the 300-member Parliament.

