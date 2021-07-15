NEWS

SYRIZA blames ND for anti-vaxxer demos

syriza-blames-nd-for-anti-vaxxer-demos

Reiterating SYRIZA’s firm support for the vaccination effort, its party spokesperson lashed out against ruling New Democracy on Thursday, accusing it of “turning a blind eye” to the fact, he said, that anti-vaxxers form a part of its base.

Nassos Iliopoulos said Wednesday’s anti-vaccination demonstrations in major Greek cities were an alarm bell for the ruling conservatives.

“Clearly, the ND MPs are well aware of the anti-vaxxers,” he said.

“The government and [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis are entirely responsible for this mobilization,” as its botched vaccination rollout policy he said, has “sabotaged” the inoculation endeavor.

