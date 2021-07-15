New legislation to specify rules for unvaccinated, says gov’t spox
New legislation will be drawn out to clarify the framework surrounding the mandatory vaccination of civil servants, Greek government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said on Thursday.
Peloni was responding to a question on an earlier statement by Interior Minister Makis Voridis who said that the existing Civil Service Code is enough to send a non-vaccinated employee to the disciplinary board and no new laws will be required.
“Mr. Voridis referred to the current framework for civil servants. The mandatory [vaccination] is a special framework — a new framework will be submitted that will regulate these issues,” she said at a regular press briefing, adding that employees will not be fired for refusing to comply.