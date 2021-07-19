NEWS

PM: Younger teens to receive Covid jab if experts agree

pm-younger-teens-to-receive-covid-jab-if-experts-agree
[Dimitris Papamitsos/PM's Office]

The Greek government will start the inoculation of adolescents aged 12 to 15 against the coronavirus, as soon as it receives the approval of the National Vaccination Committee, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday, during a tour of the region of Messinia in the Peloponnese.

He clarified, however, that their inoculation will remain voluntary and it will be up to the parents to decide whether they want to go through with it.

Greece started vaccinating teenagers aged 15 to 17 on July 15. The decision came as experts believe that the course of upcoming coronavirus pandemic waves will largely depend on the transmission of its strains from the young to older adults.

Vaccine
READ MORE
vaccinations-seen-extended-to-ages-12-15
NEWS

Vaccinations seen extended to ages 12-15

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left) welcomes European Commissioner of the Internal Market Thierry Breton at his office in the Maximos Mansion in Athens, as Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis looks on. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
NEWS

Mandatory vaccine rules to be unveiled, ending speculation

[InTime News]
NEWS

Unvaccinated migrants remain source of concern

syriza-blames-nd-for-anti-vaxxer-demos
NEWS

SYRIZA blames ND for anti-vaxxer demos

delta-strain-now-accounting-for-50-of-greece-s-covid-19-cases-expert-says
NEWS

Delta strain now accounting for 50% of Greece’s Covid-19 cases, expert says

new-legislation-to-specify-rules-for-unvaccinated-says-gov-t-spox
NEWS

New legislation to specify rules for unvaccinated, says gov’t spox 