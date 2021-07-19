PM: Younger teens to receive Covid jab if experts agree

The Greek government will start the inoculation of adolescents aged 12 to 15 against the coronavirus, as soon as it receives the approval of the National Vaccination Committee, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday, during a tour of the region of Messinia in the Peloponnese.

He clarified, however, that their inoculation will remain voluntary and it will be up to the parents to decide whether they want to go through with it.

Greece started vaccinating teenagers aged 15 to 17 on July 15. The decision came as experts believe that the course of upcoming coronavirus pandemic waves will largely depend on the transmission of its strains from the young to older adults.