About 2,500 travellers blocked in ferry checks in last three days, says minister

About 2,500 people were banned from boarding ferries to the Greek islands in the last three days alone because they lacked the required documentation, Shipping Minister Giannis Plakiotakis said on Monday.

The Coast Guard was put in charge of checking that public health safety measures are being upheld at ports since July 13, amid concerns that Greek and foreign tourists traveling to and from the islands are driving the spike in coronavirus infections.

Plakiotakis admitted that before the Coast Guard took over from the port authorities, checks were “inadequate.”

“This is why the Coast Guard took over the checks before embarkation,” he told Open TV on Monday.

Greek authorities have had to tighten health rules amid a spike in new infections in some popular summer destinations. On Sunday, they announced a five-hour nightly curfew and an around-the-clock ban on music in bars, cafes and restaurants on the Cycladic island of Mykonos, while Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias warned last week that the government is “one step” before imposing restrictions on Santorini, Paros, Ios and Rethymno and Iraklio in Crete.

Travelers to the islands need to display either a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, proof of recent recovery from the virus, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure or a negative rapid test conducted 42 hours before traveling.

As of July 16, unvaccinated travelers returning to mainland Greece will have to present a negative self-test or a rapid test in order to board a ferry.