Police arrest suspected arsonist

Police have arrested a man suspected of being the arsonist behind a fire in an area of land in eastern Attica.

The man was arrested in flagrante delicto, or caught in the act, following an investigation by the arson crimes directorate in collaboration with the fire service of Koropi.

The competent prosecutor’s office was informed about the arrest.

Meanwhile, the fire service has announced that 22 forest fires broke out in the last 24 hours. The fires were attended by a total of 294 firefighters, aided by 138 vehicles, two ground units, two aircraft and one helicopter.

Volunteer firefighters, water tankers and local authorities also provided assistance.

[ANA-MPA]

