woman-whose-body-was-found-off-island-was-murdered

A 26-year-old woman whose body was found in the sea off the island of Folegandros on Friday was alive when she was pushed to the sea from a rocky coast by her 30-year-old boyfriend, according to the coroner’s report.

The report gives drowning as the cause of death. The body has multiple injuries, apparently from striking rocks.

Her boyfriend has confessed to killing her ater an argument. The car they both were riding on swerved off the road near the beach of Lygaria in the northern part of the island; the couple got out and continued arguing.

Fishermen later spotted her body floating close to the beach. The boyfriend was found several hours later, apparently wandering aimlessly.

The victim was from a village near the city of Corinth in the Peloponnese. She and her eventual murderer had gone to Folegandros on a camping holiday.