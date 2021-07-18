NEWS

Woman whose body was found off island was murdered

woman-whose-body-was-found-off-island-was-murdered

A 26-year-old woman whose body was found in the sea off the island of Folegandros on Friday was alive when she was pushed to the sea from a rocky coast by her 30-year-old boyfriend, according to the coroner’s report.

The report gives drowning as the cause of death. The body has multiple injuries, apparently from striking rocks.

Her boyfriend has confessed to killing her ater an argument. The car they both were riding on swerved off the road near the beach of Lygaria in the northern part of the island; the couple got out and continued arguing. 

Fishermen later spotted her body floating close to the beach. The boyfriend was found several hours later, apparently wandering aimlessly.

The victim was from a village near the city of Corinth in the Peloponnese. She and her eventual murderer had gone to Folegandros on a camping holiday.

Crime
READ MORE
officer-s-identity-in-sexual-abuse-probe-publicized
NEWS

Officer’s identity in sexual abuse probe publicized

police-dismantle-human-trafficking-gang
NEWS

Police dismantle human trafficking gang

probe-opened-into-website-posting-officers-amp-8217-personal-data
NEWS

Probe opened into website posting officers’ personal data

police-identify-police-officer-charged-with-sexual-crimes
NEWS

Police identify police officer charged with sexual crimes

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Cocaine seizures hit 25-year high

thessaloniki-man-sentenced-for-killing-parents
NEWS

Thessaloniki man sentenced for killing parents