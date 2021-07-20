NEWS

4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded near Thiva

[InTime News]

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.1 struck near Thiva, central Greece, on Tuesday morning, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred at 8.05 a.m. local time, 2 kilometers northeast of Thiva and its epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The region has been struck by hundreds of quakes in recent days. Concerned about the ongoing seismic activity, scientists are investigating whether they are part of a swarm or a harbinger of a stronger one.

