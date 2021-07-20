NEWS

UK ‘deeply concerned’ by Erdogan’s announcement on Varosha

uk-deeply-concerned-by-erdogan-s-announcement-on-varosha
[File photo]

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he is “deeply concerned” at Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement on the partial reopening of the abandoned suburb of Varosha, saying it ran contrary to UN Security Council resolutions.

“Deeply concerned by President Erdogan’s announcement on partial reopening of Varosha. This runs contrary to UN Security Council resolutions & risks undermining the Cyprus Settlement process. We are discussing this urgently with Security Council members,” Raab tweeted on Tuesday.

Turkish Cypriot authorities announced on Tuesday a partial reopening of an abandoned town for potential resettlement, drawing a strong rebuke from the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus of orchestrating a land-grab by stealth.

[Reuters]

Cyprus Turkey
READ MORE
[File photo]
NEWS

Mitsotakis and Anastasiades discuss Turkish resettlement plans for Varosha

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives for a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021. [Johanna Geron/Pool/Reuters]
NEWS

Mitsotakis urges Turkey to abandon threats against Cyprus, Turkish Cypriots

anastasiades-calls-extraordinary-session-of-national-council
NEWS

Anastasiades calls extraordinary session of National Council

cyprus-talks-can-resume-only-on-two-state-basis-erdogan-says
NEWS

Cyprus talks can resume only on two-state basis, Erdogan says

athens-reacts-to-turkish-plans-over-famagusta
NEWS

Athens reacts to Turkish plans over Famagusta

erdogan-tatar-announce-plans-to-reopen-part-of-famagusta
NEWS

Erdogan, Tatar announce plans to reopen part of Famagusta