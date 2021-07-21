pm-says-120-000-adolescents-have-applied-for-prepaid-card

Over 120,000 young people aged 18 to 25 have applied for a prepaid card of 150 euros issued to adolescents who have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

The card, dubbed “freedom-pass” by the government, is aimed at teenagers aged 18-25 who get at least one shot of a vaccine against Covid-19, and is offered as an incentive to expand vaccine coverage in Greece.

It will cover costs in travel and entertainment, such as plane and ferry tickets, hotel bookings, music, theatre and cinema, museums and archaeological sites.