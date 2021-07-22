NEWS

Croatia demands Covid test from arrivals from Cyprus

People paddle on a stand-up board at sunrise near a beach in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Wednesday. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]

Croatia will impose obligatory Covid-19 tests for visitors coming from Britain, Russia and Cyprus from this Monday, July 26, the state health institute said on Wednesday.

“Due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Russia, as an additional measure for people arriving from those countries, a negative test will be required regardless of whether they are vaccinated or have already had the disease,” the statement said.

