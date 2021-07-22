three-hospital-doctors-in-western-greece-test-positive-for-covid-19

Three doctors of the cardiothoracic surgery clinic at the University General Hospital in Rio, western Greece, have tested positive for the coronavirus, local media reported.

According to the reports on patrastimes.gr, the doctors are fully vaccinated and have so far been asymptomatic.

Due to this unexpected development, a patient who had been scheduled for surgery was transported to a hospital in Athens.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has started contact tracing at the hospital and disinfected the building.