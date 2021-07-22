rome-warns-youngsters-heading-on-greek-trip-of-covid-risk

The Italian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday warned a company that has organized a trip to Greece for 400 young Italians starting on Friday that they are taking a “health risk” due to Covid-19.

“Any movement, in this period, may entail a health risk,” the ministry’s crisis unit said, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

“In many Greek islands, such as Corfu, the presence of foreigners who have tested positive is significant and is causing delays and difficulties for local health authorities in finding adequate accommodation in Covid hotels,” it added.

The ministry also urged the trip’s organizers to inform the youngsters’ families and referred to the possible additional costs of the trip.