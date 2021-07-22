Experts to discuss Mykonos curfew, mandatory vaccinations

The Greek Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic meeting on Thursday is expected to approve the lifting of the restrictions imposed on the popular Aegean island of Mykonos next Monday, as planned.

The government imposed a curfew from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and an around-the-clock ban on music in bars, cafes and restaurants after a surge in Covid infections. Both measures were scheduled to last until July 26.

Experts will also focus on how to deal with other regions — including islands — which have also recorded a high viral load in the past few weeks, as well as the issue mandatory vaccinations.

On Wednesday, the Greek Health Ministry submitted an amendment to Parliament according to which healthcare professionals will remain on unpaid leave during which they will also lose their social security if they do not get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The mandatory inoculation concerns medical, paramedical, nursing, administrative and support staff in hospitals, as well as private, public and municipal care facilities for the elderly and people with disabilities.