Tsipras: Mykonos curfew an example of government’s ‘utter failure’

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras blamed the government for the return of restrictions on the island of Mykonos during a visit to the island on Thursday.

“Mykonos is the flagship of the Greek tourist industry. At the same time, this year it is the most characteristic example of the government’s utter failure regarding the management of the pandemic,” he said after a visit to the island’s health centre and his meeting with the mayor of Mykonos.

“When you do the same mistake for second consecutive time in the same year, it is not a mistep or misfortune, but inefficiency”.

He then called on the government to strengthen the National Health System in tourist destinations, do extensive testing and tracking and assign more quarantine hotels on the islands.