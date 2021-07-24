NEWS

4.8-magnitude quake in Crete causes minor damage to buildings

The island of Crete was rattled by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake early on Saturday morning, which caused some material damage, mainly to old buildings.

It occurred a few minutes after 5 a.m. with the epicenter located 22 kilometers southeast of the island’s capital, Iraklio, at a depth of 4.5 kilometers.

According to local reports, the quake shattered windows and caused cracks in the walls of homes in the area of Arkalohori. A series of aftershocks were also recorded.

Speaking to Skai radio, the president of the Organization for Earthquake Planning and Protection, Efthymios Lekkas, stressed that the quake should not be a cause for particular concern as such magnitudes are normal in the region.

