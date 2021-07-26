Vaccination platform for 12-15 year olds will be ready by August, says health minister

A man wearing a mask walks past a poster raising awareness on the life-saving work being done by healthcare professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, in downtown Athens, on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

The health minister has issued a fresh appeal for young people, but also to the citizens over the age of 55, to get vaccinated, noting that the online platform for 12-15 year olds should be ready by August.

Speaking to SKAI TV, Vassilis Kikilias said that the vaccine for the 12-15 age group has been approved and an announcement would be made soon about how the procedure will start.

He also noted that about 30,000 vaccination appointments have been made by teenagers aged 15-17.

Meanwhile, the restrictive measures imposed on Mykonos have been lifted as of 6 a.m. on Monday. The measures included a 24-ban on music and traffic curfew from 1 to 6 a.m.