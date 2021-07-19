tests-reveal-more-cases-of-delta-strain

A woman wearing a face mask to protect from the spread of coronavirus, stands in front of a graffiti by the Greek artist Achilles in Athens, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Tests conducted by the National Genomic Surveillance Network on 856 new samples from 17 June to 12 July 2021 have revealed further cases of the Delta variant in Greece.

Out of the 856 samples, 760 were classified as variants of concern and 69 as variants of interest.

Of the 760 samples of variants of concern, 466 were found to be the Delta strain, 200 to be the Alpha strain, 93 to be the Beta strain and one to be the Gamma strain.

Of the 69 samples of variants of interest, all relate to strain B.1.1.318 (Variant E484K).

[ANA-MPA]