home-vaccination-registration-to-open-tuesday

As of Tuesday, doctors will be able to register patients unable to attend vaccination centers for inoculation against Covid-19 in their own home.

The online registration for home vaccination can be performed by any public- or private-sector doctor.

Home vaccinations will be carried out either by a private doctor or by mobile crews from the Eleftheria company, with Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Making the announcement, Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care, said that 85,000 vaccinations would be administered on Monday.

In total, more than 9.78 million vaccinations have been administered and more than 5.45 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, representing 52% of the general population and 61% of the adult population.

More than 4.6 million citizens are fully vaccinated, which corresponds to 44% of the general population and 52% of the adult population.

Themistokleous also announced that as of Tuesday, members of the public would be able to book a vaccination appointment for the same day, with the vaccines that are available.

[ANA-MPA]