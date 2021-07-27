greek-olympic-hopeful-drops-out-due-to-covid-19

A Greek female water sports athlete who was scheduled to go to the Tokyo to participate in the Olympic Games has tested positive for Covid-19, the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) has announced.

“Unfortunately, the athlete will not travel to Tokyo and will not take part in the Olympic Games,” the HOC said in a statement, without naming the sportswoman.

She was due to fly to Tokyo with the second contingent of Greek participants.

The HOC “expresses its support to the athlete who has lost her the dream of participating in the Olympic Games,” the statement concluded.