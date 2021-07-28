popular-actor-in-pre-trial-custody-over-rape-charges

An Athens court ordered the pre-trial detention of popular actor Petros Filippidis Tuesday for one count of rape and two counts of attempted rape.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the actor, who reportedly gave testimony under strict secrecy, denied the charges.

He has been accused by three former colleagues who initially appealed to the Disciplinary Body of the Association of Greek Actors. The rape allegedly took place in 2008, while the two attempts, according to the plaintiffs, were in 2010 and 2014.

The victims of the two attempted rapes claimed that when he did not get his way with them he used physical violence against them and threatened to harm their careers.

Filippidis was indicted in May and his case followed that of director and actor Dimitris Lignadis, the former National Theater chief who was charged with raping minors.