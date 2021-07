More than 5 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Greece thus far, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in a post on social media on Wednesday.

Kikilias said the number now stands at 5,044,409.

On Monday, Greece said children aged 12-15 could be vaccinated against the virus with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots, extending the inoculations of adolescents that began this month as infections continue to rise.