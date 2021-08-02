NEWS

Firefighters battle to contain blaze on island of Rhodes

Firefighters fought through the night to contain a large blaze on the island of Rhodes.

Water-dropping planes and helicopters resumed work at first light over the wildfire that was burning in the areas of Maritsa and Psinthos in the northern part of the island.

Reinforcement crews and fire engines were expected from Athens in the coming hours.

It remains unclear what caused the fire. Wildfires plague Greece every year during the hot, dry summer months.

[Reuters]
