Four Greek regions at ‘very high’ risk of fire on Thursday

four-greek-regions-at-very-high-risk-of-fire-on-thursday
File photo.

Four out of Greece’s 13 administrative regions are at “very high risk” of fire on Thursday, according to the Wildfire Hazard map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection during the summer season.

The regions placed in “orange” (category 4) are Attica — including the island of Kythira — Central Greece, the Peloponnese and Western Greece.

Civil Protection has told local authorities, as well as the regions and municipalities facing high risk of fire to be on high alert.

It also calls on the public to show extreme caution and avoid burning dry grass or garbage, throwing lit cigarettes, using machines that produce sparks, or barbecuing.

Fire
[InTime News]
