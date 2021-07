Nearly 100 firefighters assisted by five air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were battling a wildfire in the region of Achaia in the Peloponnese on Saturday.

People in the villages of Lampiri, Kamares, Ziria and Ano Ziria were told to evacuate as the inferno approached residential areas.

An emergency 112 alert has also been issued to residents near the fire urging them to “evacuate immediately towards Aigio.”