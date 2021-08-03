dozens-of-horses-being-evacuated-from-riding-centers-in-north-athens

Around 100 horses were being evacuated from riding centers near the site of a large wildfire in northern Athens and taken in trucks to a safe location in Markopoulo, eastern Attica, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the state-run Athens Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), around 45 horses were waiting for evacuation in Varibobi, near the epicenter of the wildfire, as another 50 were moved to the Markopoulo Equestrian Club.

Many of the horses were reportedly in poor condition, as they have already been adversely affected by the very high temperatures gripping the country since the weekend.