Medical workers move a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Athens’ Sotiria, a coronavirus referral hospital, in a photo from February 9. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

Greek authorities announced 2,800 new cases of coronavirus and 12 fatalities in the past 24 hours Thursday.

Fourteen of the 2,800 cases involved tourists tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 506,672, with 13,026 dead.

A total of 192 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 2,829 have left ICU.