The number of new coronavirus cases shot up to 3,428 on Tuesday, while fatalities also rose to 14, taking the nationwide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 12,997.

On Monday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) had reported 2,156 new cases and eight deaths.

Tuesday’s Covid hospital admissions, meanwhile, showed a drop at 142 from Monday’s 167, but the number of patients on ventilators rose to 191 from 188 the day before.