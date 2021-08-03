NEWS

US advises against travel to Greece and other countries

us-advises-against-travel-to-greece-and-other-countries

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the US Virgin Islands and other destinations because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases in those places.

Other locations being raised to the CDC’s “Level 4: Avoid Travel” include Libya, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, Malta, the Isle of Man and Curacao, the CDC said.

Similarly, the State Department on Monday raised its advisories to “Level 4 - Do Not  Travel” for destinations including Curacao, the French West Indies, Greece, Ireland, Kazakhstan and the Marshall Islands.

In early April, the State Department listed 34 countries as “Level Four: Do Not Travel,” and then added more than 100 countries to better align with CDC ratings.

After taking many countries off its highest warning level since June, the United States has been adding more countries back because of rising Covid-19 cases. It currently lists about 90 at the highest warning level. [Reuters]

Travel US Coronavirus
READ MORE
aegean-isles-on-shaky-ground-as-covid-cases-rise
NEWS

Aegean isles on shaky ground as Covid cases rise

[Reuters]
NEWS

EU health body warns against visiting popular Greek islands over Covid-19

more-than-4-500-tourists-turned-away-in-ferry-checks
NEWS

More than 4,500 tourists turned away in ferry checks

[InTime News]
NEWS

Rome warns youngsters heading on Greek trip of Covid risk

[Intime News]
NEWS

About 2,500 travelers turned away in ferry checks

[Intime News]
NEWS

Covid test mandatory for unvaccinated returning from islands