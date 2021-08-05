viral-load-eases-in-thessaloniki-wastewater

Protesters hold up a banner expounding a conspiracy theory that vaccinations are part of a deliberate ‘genocide’ plot ordered by ‘dark’ forces, during an anti-vax rally in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Wednesday evening. [Yiannis Papanikos/InTime News]

Concentrations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus found in Thessaloniki’s wastewater have eased, the latest measurements carried out by a specialized team from the northern port city’s Aristotle University have shown.

According to a bulletin published on Thursday, measurements taken from the city’s wastewater processing plant on Monday and Tuesday showed a 25% drop in the viral load compared to last Saturday and Sunday, when the presence of the virus that causes Covid-19 was down 21% from the previous readings on July 26 and 27.

“There are indications of a de-escalation in the viral load, within the limits of experimental uncertainty, which, however, if confirmed over the next few days, must also be taken into account with the fact that a significant portion of the population leaves the city in August, not just on the weekends, but for the summer holidays,” the head of the research team and rector of the Aristotle University, Nikos Papaioannou, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.