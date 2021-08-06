power-cuts-scheduled-in-many-parts-of-attica-to-ease-pressure-on-system

Power grid operator DEDDIE has announced a series of power cuts across the Greek capital on Friday, which are intended to ease pressure on the over-taxed system, which has sustained extensive damage in the north Athens fires while dealing with a surge in demand because of the ongoing heatwave.

The areas where supply will be patchy throughout the day are: Vrilissia, Halandri, Patima Halandriou, Penteli, Gerakas and Polydroso, northeast of Athens; Voula, Vari, Vouliagmeni, Varkiza, Kavouri, Glyfada, Lagonisi and Agia Marina on the southern and eastern coast; Kifissia, Ekali, Nea Erythrea, Agios Stefanos, Drsia, Stamata Rodopoli, Anixi, Vaybobi, Kroneri, Pefki, Dionysos, Neo Iraklio, Metamorfosi, Maroussi, Menidi, Nea Filadelfia, Lykovrisi, Galatsi, Ano Kypseli, Palaio Psychiko, Filothei, Nea Ionia, Agioi Anargyroi, Ilion, Nea Halkidona, Kamatero, Perissos and Ano Patissia to the north and west; Ilioupoli, Alimos, Kalamaki, Agios Dimitrios, Kallithea, Neos Kosmos, Nea Smyrni, Argyrouloli, Ymittos, Glyfada, Dafni, Kareas, Palio Faliro and Elliniko to the east and south of the center; Markopoulo, Spata, Loutsa, Nea Makri, Marathonas, Schoinias, Mari, PIkermi, Rafina, Porto Rafti, Vravrona, Koropi, Kalyvia, Paiania and Keratea in eastern Attica; Kalamaos, Varnavas, Afidnes, Polydendri, Malakasa and Ippokrteios Politeia to the north.

People in these areas are advised not to use elevators and to switch off appliances when the power goes out.