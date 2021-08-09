wanted-terrorism-suspect-arrested-in-thessaloniki

Screen grab from a closed surveillance system that recorded the robbery at the OPAP Play store in the northern Athenian district of Holargos, in October 2019.

Greek counter-terrorism officers arrested a suspected member of the now-defunct Revolutionary Self-Defense urban guerrilla group in Thessaloniki on Monday afternoon.

The suspect, aged 46, was wanted in connection with, among others, the armed robbery at a betting shop in the Athens suburb of Holargos in October 21, 2019. Two accomplices were arrested and charged in connection with the OPAP Play robbery.

The 46-year-old was arrested during the attempted armed robbery of a bank branch in the northern port city on Monday, while officers raided his home. According to various media reports, he is being held at the General Police Directorate of Thessaloniki.

Revolutionary Self-Defense, a militant organization active in the metropolitan area of Athens since May 2014, became known when it attacked the headquarters of the Socialist PASOK party in 2014 and 2017, as well as the Mexican Embassy in Athens in 2016.

The group also claimed responsibility for a hand grenade attack on the French Embassy in November 2016 which hurt a police officer.

It was dismantled after a counter-terrorism operation in November 2019.