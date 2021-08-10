terrorism-suspect-facing-nine-charges

A 48-year-old Greek man who was arrested on Monday by counter-terrorism officers as a suspected member of the militant group Revolutionary Self Defence and a bank robbery in Thessaloniki was charged with nine crimes, including armed robbery and violation of the law on the possession of weapons.

Dimitris Hatzivassiliadis was caught shortly after he robbed an Alpha Bank branch in the northern port city on Monday, making off with 8,275 euros. He fled on a stolen motorcycle which he later abandoned for a vehicle, also stolen.

He appeared before a prosecutor on Tuesday and is now expected to be led before an investigative magistrate.

The suspect was also wanted for the armed robbery at a betting shop in the Athens suburb of Holargos in October 21, 2019. Two accomplices were arrested and charged in connection with the OPAP Play robbery.