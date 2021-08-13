NEWS

SNF donates 15 mln euros in wake of disastrous wildfires

snf-donates-15-mln-euros-in-wake-of-disastrous-wildfires

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has announced a 15 million euro grant in support of immediate relief efforts for those affected by Greece’s devastating wildfires as well as long-term firefighting preparedness.

In a statement released Thursday, SNF said the funds will be allocated in consultation with the Greek authorities. More information on developments will be available soon, it said.

“It is important that we all move swiftly to help affected areas of Greece start down the road to recovery. Every one of us must do our part so that we can be prepared to prevent disasters like this in the future,” the foundation said.

SNF has allocated over 44 million euros towards firefighting, out of a total of 1.7 billion euros in grants since 1996.

Charity Fire
READ MORE
The Ark of the World’s newest farm school has been operating near the port of Volos since 2017 and it is an agricultural and livestock paradise.
SOCIETY

A vital lesson in the healing power of nature

Volunteers at work. Since it was founded, THI Australia has donated more than 2 million Australian dollars – and 500,000 in April alone – to 10 organizations in Greece, including Together for the Child, Children’s Villages SOS, Medecins du Monde and the Emfasis Foundation.
DIASPORA

Stepping up for Greeks in need

[METAdrasi]
NEWS

Dormitory for homeless teens opens in the capital

[Alexandros Avramidis]
NEWS

Lockdown places church charities in financial bind

unicef-opens-permanent-office-in-athens
NEWS

UNICEF opens permanent office in Athens

food-bank-donations-rose-during-lockdown
NEWS

Food bank donations rose during lockdown