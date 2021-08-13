snf-donates-15-mln-euros-in-wake-of-disastrous-wildfires

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has announced a 15 million euro grant in support of immediate relief efforts for those affected by Greece’s devastating wildfires as well as long-term firefighting preparedness.

In a statement released Thursday, SNF said the funds will be allocated in consultation with the Greek authorities. More information on developments will be available soon, it said.

“It is important that we all move swiftly to help affected areas of Greece start down the road to recovery. Every one of us must do our part so that we can be prepared to prevent disasters like this in the future,” the foundation said.

SNF has allocated over 44 million euros towards firefighting, out of a total of 1.7 billion euros in grants since 1996.