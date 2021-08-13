NEWS

PM thanks Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for assistance in fire

[File photo]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday spoke on the phone with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to thank him for UAE’s assistance in the battle against the wildfires.

According to government sources, UAE have sent to Greece a water dropping helicopter and equipment, first aid and healthcare materials.

On his part the Crown Prince expressed his support and solidarity to the country and to the Greek people and UAE’s readiness to send further assistance.

Mitsotakis also invited the Crown Prince to visit Greece in the next period.

