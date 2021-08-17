tender-of-electric-buses-for-athens-set-to-be-announced-next-month

The announcement of the tender for the supply of new electric buses to strengthen the existing fleet of the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) is expected within the month of September.

The criteria for the procurements of the vehicles will be a reduction of the environmental footprint and the securing of funding from the recovery fund.

OASA has already completed testing of a total of five types of electric buses (three Chinese and two European) in real conditions.

The Ministry of Infrastructure had issued an open invitation for companies to offer electric vehicles for testing on routes in Athens in order to determine the needs in terms of loading and the operational readiness of vehicles in the city.