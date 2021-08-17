platform-for-victims-of-fire-damage-opens-wednesday

An aircraft drops water over a fire in Siderina village helicopter about 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The arogi.gov.gr platform is expected to open on Wednesday to victims of whose properties were damaged in the recent devastating wildfires in Evia, Attica and the Peloponnese. Compensation payments are scheduled to begin within the month.

This will vary from 5,000 to 20,000 euros. A second phase will follow after all the damages have been recorded. Until Monday more than 1,700 inspections had been conducted.

Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas told Mega TV on Monday that the government is working on changing the state’s philosophy regarding firefighting by including all forest services under the General Directorate for Forests at the Ministry of Energy and Environment “so that we have an extensive program for forest protection.”

He further added that the government plans to provide financial assistance to the approximately 900 resin producers that were affected by the fire.