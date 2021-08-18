Peak of Covid-19 cases expected by early October, official says

New coronavirus infections are expected to peak at the end of September or early October, a Greek Health Ministry official said on Wednesday.

Health authorities reported 4,206 new cases on Tuesday, the highest number since April 6, when health authorities announced 4,309.

At the same time, the number of patients on ventilators rose to 258 from 250 the previous day, while 16 patients died of Covid-19.

Speaking to a private TV channel on Wednesday, Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care, also said that the National Vaccination Committee has greenlighted a booster shot for the immunosuppressed — that is, people who have undergone an organ or marrow transplant, cancer patients and those undergoing chemotherapy and renal dialysis patients.

A third dose will also be given to vulnerable groups and people facing serious health issues, while health authorities are considering expanding the plan to the wider public.

Booster shots will start being administered in early September, he said.