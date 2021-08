The arogi.gov.gr platform designed to support people affected by the wildfires in Evia, Attica and the Peloponnese opened on Wednesday.

Interested parties must submit compensation claims for damage suffered between July 27 and August 13 by September 30.

Compensation payments are scheduled to begin this month. The sum will vary from 5,000 to 20,000 euros.

A second phase will follow after all the damages have been recorded.