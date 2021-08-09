NEWS

Gov’t meeting on support measures for fire victims

Leading government ministers will hold a meeting under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion on Monday at 11 a.m. to discuss support measures for the people and the areas affected by Greece’s devastating wildfires in recent days.

The meeting will be attended by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas, Infrastructure Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis, Rural Development Minister Spilios Livanos, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and other ministers.

Mitsotakis is expected to hold a press conference in the afternoon. The cabinet will meet on the issue Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The government has already announced a package of measures to support households and businesses affected by the fires. The measures, announced Thursday, include assistance for households’ basic needs, suspension of tax obligations and property tax exemption.

A woman rests on board a ferry at the port of the village of Pefki, as a wildfire burns on the island of Evia, Sunday. [Reuters]
