NEWS

Increase in burnt areas compared to 2008-20 average comes to 500%

increase-in-burnt-areas-compared-to-2008-20-average-comes-to-500
A burnt forest in Agia Anna village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Wednesday. [Michael Varaklas/AP]

Although the number of forest fires in 2021 in Greece increased by 43% compared to the average of the period 2008-20, the degree of increase of the total area burnt was far higher – about 500% – compared to the corresponding average of the same period, according to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS – effis.jrc.ec.europa.eu).

Based on this data, Greece ranks first among the 15 Mediterranean countries that were examined.

In absolute numbers, by noon yesterday, 66 large forest fires had been recorded in Greece, which burned a total area equal to 126,404 hectares.

This means that the average burned area per forest fire in Greece amounts to about 1,900 hectares for 2021 (until August 20), which ranks Greece first in the Mediterranean, with a very significant margin even from second-placed Turkey.

Fire
READ MORE
vila-fire-brought-under-control
NEWS

Vila fire brought under control

[Intime News]
NEWS

Help sought for exhausted firefighters

[Sooc]
NEWS

Blaze decimating pine forest for fifth day northwest of Athens

A helicopter drops water on a house during a wildfire in Thea area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Thursday. A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames Wednesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Major blaze on the wane, but not controlled

An helicopter fills from a water tank during a wildfire near Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Wednesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Greece asking countries for ground teams to replace exhausted firefighters

A helicopter drops water on a house during a wildfire in Thea area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Wildfire burning out of control through pine forest for 4th day