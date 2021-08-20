blaze-decimating-pine-forest-for-fifth-day-northwest-of-athens

Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters are trying to contain a large wildfire decimating a pine forest for a fifth day Friday northwest of Athens.

The fire has burned over Mount Pateras and is moving toward Kantili and the Megara shooting range.

No homes are currently threatened by the fire which burned several houses and summer homes over the previous days.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out after 2 a.m. in the Keratea region southeast of Athens, burning shrubland. Emergency crews are trying to contain the blaze before it spreads to residential areas.