NEWS

Blaze decimating pine forest for fifth day northwest of Athens

blaze-decimating-pine-forest-for-fifth-day-northwest-of-athens
[Sooc]

Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters are trying to contain a large wildfire decimating a pine forest for a fifth day Friday northwest of Athens.

The fire has burned over Mount Pateras and is moving toward Kantili and the Megara shooting range. 

No homes are currently threatened by the fire which burned several houses and summer homes over the previous days.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out after 2 a.m. in the Keratea region southeast of Athens, burning shrubland. Emergency crews are trying to contain the blaze before it spreads to residential areas.

Fire
READ MORE
A helicopter drops water on a house during a wildfire in Thea area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Thursday. A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames Wednesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Major blaze on the wane, but not controlled

An helicopter fills from a water tank during a wildfire near Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Wednesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Greece asking countries for ground teams to replace exhausted firefighters

A helicopter drops water on a house during a wildfire in Thea area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Wildfire burning out of control through pine forest for 4th day

firefighting-reinforcements-sent-for-vilia-blaze
NEWS

Firefighting reinforcements sent for Vilia blaze

digital-platform-for-fire-victims-goes-live
AROGI

Digital platform for fire victims goes live

[Sooc]
NEWS

Firefighters battle blaze outside of Athens for fourth day