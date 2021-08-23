NEWS

Thessaloniki police collar 23 offenders in operation

thessaloniki-police-collar-23-offenders-in-operation

Police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki conducted targeted stop and search operations from Friday afternoon night until early Saturday morning in various locations, including the wider area of the intercity bus station, the OSE Sorting Station, Galopoulou Square, Monastiriou Street, the pedestrian streets of Kordelio and Evosmos, and others.

A total of 190 people and 17 vehicles were checked during the operation, leading to the arrest of 23 foreign nationals charged with various offenses.

The detainees were transferred to the Immigration Management Department for further action.

Crime Thessaloniki
READ MORE
three-suspects-in-big-cocaine-haul-remanded-in-thessaloniki
NEWS

Three suspects in big cocaine haul remanded in Thessaloniki

predator-nabbed-in-thessaloniki
NEWS

Predator nabbed in Thessaloniki

police-intercept-50-kg-of-hash-in-drug-bust-in-thesprotia
NEWS

Police intercept 50 kg of hash in drug bust in Thesprotia

german-arrested-on-child-porn-charges-in-athens
NEWS

German arrested on child porn charges in Athens

thessaloniki-bank-robber-escapes-with-e7-000
NEWS

Thessaloniki bank robber escapes with €7,000

patra-man-accused-of-abusing-woman-for-5-months
NEWS

Patra man accused of abusing woman for 5 months