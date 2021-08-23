thessaloniki-police-collar-23-offenders-in-operation

Police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki conducted targeted stop and search operations from Friday afternoon night until early Saturday morning in various locations, including the wider area of the intercity bus station, the OSE Sorting Station, Galopoulou Square, Monastiriou Street, the pedestrian streets of Kordelio and Evosmos, and others.

A total of 190 people and 17 vehicles were checked during the operation, leading to the arrest of 23 foreign nationals charged with various offenses.

The detainees were transferred to the Immigration Management Department for further action.