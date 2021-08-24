inquiry-into-aristotle-professor-s-social-media-post-on-hardalias

The prosecutor’s office in Thessaloniki has reportedly ordered an inquiry into a social media post by a pharmacology professor at the Aristotle University who linked last week’s heart incident suffered by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias to a “potential adverse reaction” to the Covid-19 vaccines which he was administered.

The post by Dimitris Kouvelas, uploaded a few days ago, provoked reactions among the scientific community and on social media.

The inquest was ordered to ascertain whether the offense of spreading fake news can be substantiated.