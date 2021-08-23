greece-to-announce-measures-for-the-unvaccinated-on-tuesday

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias will on Tuesday announce measures regarding the unvaccinated against Covid-19.

The measures will be unveiled during a press conference at the Ministry of Health at 12 p.m.

It was announced that Anastasia Kotanidou, Athens Medical School professor and head of intensive care at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital will take part in the briefing.

On Monday, Greece’s top medical advisers recommended that vulnerable groups with underlying diseases receive Covid-19 vaccine booster shots in a bid to contain a rise in Delta variant infections.



The booster shot with mRNA vaccines, if approved by the government, will be available in the first week of September, the head of the National Vaccination Committee said.