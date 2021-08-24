NEWS

Five Greek islands enter Germany’s high-risk travel list

five-greek-islands-enter-germany-s-high-risk-travel-list
[Intime News]

Travelers returning from five top Greek destinations to Germany will have to self-isolate for 10 days to ensure that they have not contracted Covid-19 during their stay in the country.

The five destinations labeled by Germany as being in the high-risk category are the islands of Crete, Kos, Mykonos, Naxos and Rhodes, according to a decision that was announced last week and goes into effect as of Tuesday.

According to a report in Germany’s Der Spiegel, the islands’ intense nightlife is seen as a key factor contributing to the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus Travel
READ MORE
germany-designates-crete-south-aegean-islands-amp-8216-high-risk-amp-8217-covid-areas
NEWS

Germany designates Crete, South Aegean islands ‘high risk’ Covid areas

[Periklis Merakos]
NEWS

Germany to designate parts of Greece Covid-19 high-risk area, Funke reports

us-advises-against-travel-to-greece-and-other-countries
NEWS

US advises against travel to Greece and other countries

aegean-isles-on-shaky-ground-as-covid-cases-rise
NEWS

Aegean isles on shaky ground as Covid cases rise

[Reuters]
NEWS

EU health body warns against visiting popular Greek islands over Covid-19

more-than-4-500-tourists-turned-away-in-ferry-checks
NEWS

More than 4,500 tourists turned away in ferry checks