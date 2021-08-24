five-greek-islands-enter-germany-s-high-risk-travel-list

Travelers returning from five top Greek destinations to Germany will have to self-isolate for 10 days to ensure that they have not contracted Covid-19 during their stay in the country.

The five destinations labeled by Germany as being in the high-risk category are the islands of Crete, Kos, Mykonos, Naxos and Rhodes, according to a decision that was announced last week and goes into effect as of Tuesday.

According to a report in Germany’s Der Spiegel, the islands’ intense nightlife is seen as a key factor contributing to the spread of the virus.