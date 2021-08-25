After fires, anti-flood works expedited 

In the wake of the devastating wildfires in the northern part of Evia island and Attica, authorities have embarked on a race against time to prepare for the high risk of floods.

In a meeting on Evia, experts discussed the next steps, including the task of bundling logs and twigs where necessary to hold the soil. Burnt trees must be cut down immediately, while more specialized hydrological interventions, such as small dams, will be considered in the medium term.

Also in Attica, work crews are working to clear stream beds and banks before the first heavy rains. There is an increased risk of serious floods this year, as large areas of forest have burned, leaving no trees to hold back water, mud and debris.