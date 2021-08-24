fire-service-tackles-27-new-fires-in-last-24-hours

Flames burn a tree in Vilia, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, on Monday. Greece’s fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Twenty-seven wildfires broke out in Greece in the last 24 hours, the Fire Service said on Tuesday.

Most were dealt with soon after they broke out, the service said.

The fires were tracked by Greek firefighers, with the support of firefighters from EU member states, the armed forces and volunteer firefighters, assisted by local water trucks and heavy earth-moving machines.

The fire that broke out in Kaza, western Attica, on Monday has been encircled. Attending the fire are 220 Greek firefighters with 64 fire trucks, including two ground teams, as well as 77 firefighters and 13 fire trucks from Romania, and 37 firefighters and 9 fire trucks from Poland, who have come to Greece under the RescEU program.

A total of 11 helicopters – 2 of them from Russia, 1 from the United Arab Emirates and 1 coordinating – and 8 aircraft were also used in rotation during the day.

Further assistance is being provided by the police and Hellenic Red Cross.

Firefighers have also encircled the fire at Vilia, also in western Attica, which broke out on August 16.

The Fire Service’s specialist arson unit is conducting investigations at the scenes of the fires.

[ANA-MPA]