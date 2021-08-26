fire-service-tackles-39-new-fires-in-last-24-hours

Firefighters dealt with 39 forest fires in the 24 hours up to Thursday evening, the Fire Service announced.

The fires were tackled by Greek firefighters, with the support of colleagues from EU member states, the armed forces and volunteer firefighters, assisted by local water trucks and heavy earth-moving machines.

Regarding the fire that broke out on Monday in a forested area near Kaza, western Attica, 11 tenders and 71 firefighters from Romania and 9 tenders and 37 firefighters from Poland assisted their Greek colleagues in encircling the affected area.

[ANA-MPA]