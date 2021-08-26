NEWS

Fire Service tackles 39 new fires in last 24 hours

fire-service-tackles-39-new-fires-in-last-24-hours
[Konstantinos Tsakalidis/SOOC]

Firefighters dealt with 39 forest fires in the 24 hours up to Thursday evening, the Fire Service announced.

The fires were tackled by Greek firefighters, with the support of colleagues from EU member states, the armed forces and volunteer firefighters, assisted by local water trucks and heavy earth-moving machines.

Regarding the fire that broke out on Monday in a forested area near Kaza, western Attica, 11 tenders and 71 firefighters from Romania and 9 tenders and 37 firefighters from Poland assisted their Greek colleagues in encircling the affected area.

[ANA-MPA]

READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Health care workers protest against mandatory vaccines

Participation at Thursday’s rally organized by the POEDIN union of public hospital doctors against mandatory vaccination was lackluster by all accounts. [Dimitris Kapantais/InTime News]
NEWS

Mobile units, private doctors join inoculation effort

price-put-on-rapid-tests-unrealistic-say-diagnostic-centers
NEWS

Price put on rapid tests unrealistic, say diagnostic centers

[InTime News]
NEWS

Expert implores returning holidaymakers to exercise caution

[InTime News]
COVID BULLETIN

Coronavirus claims 28 more lives, as cases continue to rise

Christos Livas, 48, a resin collector, uses a tool on a burnt pine tree in scorched forest near Agdines village on the island of Evia, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, on August 11, 2021. Residents in the north of the island of Evia have made their living from the dense pine forests surrounding their villages for generations. Tapping the pine trees for their resin has been a key source of income for hundreds of families. But hardly any forests are left after one of Greece’s most destructive single wildfires in decades rampaged across northern Evia for days. [Petros Karadjias/AP]
NEWS

Recovery of Evia forests to be handled by locals, says minister