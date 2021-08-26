Recovery of Evia forests to be handled by locals, says minister

Christos Livas, 48, a resin collector, uses a tool on a burnt pine tree in scorched forest near Agdines village on the island of Evia, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, on August 11, 2021. Residents in the north of the island of Evia have made their living from the dense pine forests surrounding their villages for generations. Tapping the pine trees for their resin has been a key source of income for hundreds of families. But hardly any forests are left after one of Greece’s most destructive single wildfires in decades rampaged across northern Evia for days. [Petros Karadjias/AP]

The recovery of tens of thousands of acres of forestland in northern Evia devasted by this month’s wildfires will be handled by local forest cooperative and resin farmers, Environment Ministry Kostas Skrekas said on Thursday.

In the first phase of recovery, the task of building defenses to protect burnt land from soil erosion and flooding in the fall will be assigned to local cooperatives directly by the relevant forestry services and not to contractors, the government official told Mega television.

He added that the scheme would provide local professionals who have lost their livelihoods as a result of the fires with “work over the next few months and years.”

Skrekas also responded to criticism that the government has already assigned part of the recovery effort to private companies, explaining that several firms came forward and offered their service to clear burnt tree trunks and other debris that could pose a hazard in the wake of the fires.

He assured that any private companies involved in the recovery effort in any capacity will be hiring locally, while he also announced funding worth 25 million euros for northern Evia’s forest cooperatives.